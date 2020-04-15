8

Suzy brings on the heat in new CF for Lancome Korea

Suzy proves that simple is the way to go in a stunning CF for Lancome Korea

On April 15th, Lancome Korea's official Youtube channel posted a video of Suzy sporting the brand's foundation. Suzy is seen posing charismatically and showing off her flawless complexion in a simple yet stunning makeup look. The black suit added to the impact of the styling and led to the idol turned actress landing a spot on trending news rankings again. 

Netizens have been commenting, saying; 


"Her aura is one of a kind."

"Suzy is pretty even without doing anything."

"Her skin is so shiny." 

What do you think of Suzy's look?

