EXO's Suho sheds tears during V-Live while talking about feeling sorry for fans because his solo songs didn't stay on the charts for very long

EXO's Suho began crying during a V Live with his fans.

On April 12th, Suho hosted a live broadcast titled 'Suho's Online Fan Meeting O2asis'. He began to discuss his first solo album, 'Self Portrait', which was released last month.

However, Suho began tearing up, staying he felt sorry towards his fans due to the fact that his songs didn't stay on charts for very long. Although 'Self Portrait' debuted at number one on charts, it quickly dropped. He stated his fans "have experienced enough stress because of him" and sadness when he recalled how fans felt bad because "his songs were placing lower than they liked".

Suho expressed his thanks to EXO-L again, saying: "I would like to be with my members and EXO-L's for a long time. Every single EXO-L will make me stand on stage with my members so please don't feel bad."