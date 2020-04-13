4

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

Actress Soo Hyun (Claudia Kim) announces her first pregnancy

AKP STAFF

On April 14, actress Soo Hyun (Claudia Kim)'s label Culture Depot relayed a piece of joyous news through an official press statement!

Culture Depot revealed, "We are happy to announce that Soo Hyun is currently 15-weeks pregnant. She is taking a break and will focus on her pregnancy for the time being, while carrying out necessarily schedules accordingly. We want to thank everyone for their cheers and congratulations."

This marks Soo Hyun's first pregnancy since her marriage to Korean-American business CEO Cha Min Geun, back in December of 2019. Soon after her marriage, Soo Hyun began filming for her new pre-production Korean drama 'Chimera', and recently wrapped up all shooting. Congratulations to her and her family!

  1. Soo Hyun (Claudia Kim)
0 1,668 Share 80% Upvoted
ASTRO, Moonbin
ASTRO to make a comeback with all 6-members
20 minutes ago   0   1,843
Idols With Unmatched Stage Presence
19 hours ago   20   3,626

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND