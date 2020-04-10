MBC's 'Find Me In Your Memory' not airing next Wednesday due to South Korea's general election results broadcast

MBC's popular Wed-Thurs romance drama 'Find Me In Your Memory' will be taking a break from airing next Wednesday, April 15.

On April 9, MBC relayed, "We would like to notify that 'Find Me In Your Memory' will not be airing on Wednesday, April 15, due to a broadcast of the general election results. The drama will continue airing on Thursday, April 16."

Meanwhile, South Korea's 2020 general elections run from Friday, April 10 at 6 AM KST until Saturday, April 11 at 6 PM KST. The election will determine the next representatives for the nation's general assembly.



