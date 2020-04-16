8

Posted by beansss

Shindong's latest transformation CF for 'Juvis Diet' garners attention

Super Junior member Shindong's latest transformation CF with 'Juvis Diet' is garnering attention!

After successfully working with 'Juvis Diet' to lose a total of 37 kg (~ 81.6 lb), Shindong has become one of the dieting brand's hottest spokespersons! In his latest CF above, Shindong parodies a popular meme from SNS as his 116-kg self walks past his 79-kg self. 

Meanwhile, Shindong previously assured viewers during a variety appearance that he was able to lose weight healthily, revealing his various health measurements. 

Mei_Matsumoto
45 minutes ago

Of course, it has something to do with weight.....

