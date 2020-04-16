Shindong's latest transformation CF for 'Juvis Diet' garners attention

Super Junior member Shindong's latest transformation CF with 'Juvis Diet' is garnering attention!

After successfully working with 'Juvis Diet' to lose a total of 37 kg (~ 81.6 lb), Shindong has become one of the dieting brand's hottest spokespersons! In his latest CF above, Shindong parodies a popular meme from SNS as his 116-kg self walks past his 79-kg self.

Meanwhile, Shindong previously assured viewers during a variety appearance that he was able to lose weight healthily, revealing his various health measurements.

