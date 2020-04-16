Actress Lee Yoon Ji & family welcome their second daughter

On April 17, actress Lee Yoon Ji's label Namoo Actors confirmed to various media outlets, "Lee Yoon Ji gave birth to her second daughter in the early hours of this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy. Her first daughter Lani is also overjoyed."

Actress Lee Yoon Ji married her husband and dentist Jung Han Wool back in 2014. She has made several appearances on reality programs with her adorable first daughter Lani, also appearing with her whole family earlier this month on SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams' to share her pregnancy preparations with viewers.

Congratulations to her and her family!