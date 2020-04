FANATICS have transformed into life-sized dolls for their comeback title track, "Vavi Girl"!

Returning with a new lineup of members including original members Doah, Chiayi, Doi, Sika as well as new members Via and Rayeon, FANATICS's comeback title track "Vavi Girl" tells the story of girls living in a life-sized doll house!

FANATICS's 2nd mini album 'Plus Two' will be out this May 4 at 6 PM KST.