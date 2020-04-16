Rapper Nada to make a comeback with first single in 2 years

On April 17, World Star Entertainment announced rapper Nada's first solo comeback in approximately 2 years.

The label revealed, "Nada is busy preparing to release her comeback single in May. Nada has not neglected music during the past 2 years. She is preparing to return with a new song which maintains her 'tough unnie' image but also contains catchy melodies."

This will mark Nada's first new music release in 2 years and 6 months, since "Ride". Meanwhile, Nada also recently decided to sign with World Star Entertainment to officially return to her solo artist activities.

