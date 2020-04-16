Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi are refreshing twin cover stars for 'Nylon'

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi are totally twinning for the spring cover of 'Nylon' magazine!

Working with sweet and elegant upcoming spring fashion styles and also using unique props, Irene and Seulgi depicted the serene mood of a breezy afternoon at home. During their interview, Irene shared a bit about her daily life these days, saying, "I think about how to spend my days the most. I think it's important to find something that works for me each day, rather than just completing my given tasks."



Look out for Irene and Seulgi's full 'Nylon' pictorial interview in the magazine's May issue.