Lee Dong Wook and his wife under heavy criticism for encouraging unhealthy beauty standards on their twin 8-year-old daughters

Former 'Superman is Back' member Lee Dong Wook and his wife are under heavy criticism for a recent YouTube video they posted of their twin daughters, Seola and Sua.

Seola and Sua were born in 2013. A recent YouTube video of the twins has sparked so much controversy that the channel, run by Lee Dong Wook's wife, eventually deleted the video. The video shows Seola and Sua putting on makeup while saying they wanted to be prettier.



In one part of the video, Sua states: "I am concerned because I gained too much weight. But why are there so many delicious things in the world?" Both twin girls were seen adeptly putting on lipstick and skin makeup as well.





Sua continued, saying: "I was so pretty back then. Now I'm ugly. That's why I think I should put on makeup. My mom says it will go to my height later. So it's ok if I eat a lot." She continued putting herself down, saying: "If I do this, I will become pretty too." Seola also concerned netizens when she stated: "I didn't know I would be this pretty. There are things I must be patient with if I went to be pretty, including pain."







Many netizens claimed that the parents should be held responsible for the posted content and criticized both Lee Dong Wook and his wife, saying:

"It's one thing to like makeup but it's clear that they were told what to say and do."

"Lee Dong Wook's wife is responsible for this."

"This was way too much."

