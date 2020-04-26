LOONA's Heejin stuns as lead actress in MV for Ben's latest single 'Bad'

Ben has released her latest mini album 'Off The Record'!

The title of the album, which originally refers to privately released information, refers now to the inner feelings of a couple that has recently broken up, with each song on the album reflecting the theme, including title track "Bad."

"Bad" is a ballad with a sorrowful and restrained minor key piano and was produced by Major9's main producing team VIP and Vibe's Ryu Jae Hyun. The music video for the single stars LOONA member Heejin as the main character, who is reflecting upon the beautiful memories of a relationship that has passed while conveying bittersweet emotions.



Meanwhile, on the same day as the album's release, Ben performed new music for fans through both Major9's Facebook channel and her personal Instagram and VLIVE accounts.

Check out the music video for "Bad" above!