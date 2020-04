NU'EST's Baekho has revealed another set of teaser images for 'The Nocturne'.





In this set of teaser images, Baekho gaze into the abyss and quotes "I think the night starts now". NU'EST's eighth mini-album 'The Nocturne' drops on May 11 at 6 PM KST.



Check out Baekho's 'The Nocturne' teaser images below. Are you excited about NU'EST's comeback?