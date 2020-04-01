Song Hye Kyo and other celebrities fooled by IU's April Fool's Day Prank

IU fooled her fellow celebrity friends with her April Fool's Day prank.

The idol and actress uploaded a cute video pretending that she had gotten her license and was now driving. The video showed IU "driving" while engaging in fun talk with her dad. She revealed in the end that she was actually sitting in the passenger seat beside her dad who was driving, and was acting the entire time!

IU posted a short explanation video on her Instagram, leaving celebrities Song Hye Kyo, Park Sol Mi, Kang Han Na completely fooled!





Check out IU's video again below!