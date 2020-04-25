4

5

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Netizens debate what is the hit song of 2020 so far

AKP STAFF

Netizens are debating what is the hit song of 2020 so far. 

On April 25, a post on a popular online community forum sparked debate over the hit song of 2020 so far. The original post is titled, "Undoubtedly the hit song of 2020 so far" and named Zico's "Anysong". 

This post soon gained attention and opened the debate among netizens. The majority of netizens seemed to agree with the original poster, however, some are saying the song is force-fed as a hit song. Some comments include: "I personally don't like him but I can't say this song didn't make it.", "It's just one of the successful marketing gimmicks. Stop forcing this song as a hit song.", "Easily song of the year.", "If you say you never heard this song, props to you for following stay-at-home order perfectly. I heard it literally every time when I went outside."   

What do you think? 

  1. Zico
7 4,583 Share 44% Upvoted

2

Hopkinz624 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

Any Song is literally STILL getting nominated on music shows. I'm not saying you have to like it, but it without a doubt is the biggest hit of the year.

Share

1

quark123951,454 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

I'd agree with "Any Song" as of right now. It came out in January and is still being talked about. It's not my personal favorite of the year, but I can recognize it's reach. Honestly the one song so far that I keep coming back to week after week is "Lay Back" by Verivery. "Chocolate" by Changmin and "Not By the Moon" by GOT7 are threats to it and I'm sure the next few weeks will wreck me, but I can't get the chorus out of my head.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, G-Dragon
G-Dragon debuts his new tattoo
4 hours ago   12   24,764
Nizi Project fan votes revealed
11 minutes ago   0   137
Big Bang, G-Dragon
G-Dragon debuts his new tattoo
4 hours ago   12   24,764
ASTRO, Cha Eun Woo, EXO, Suho, Sehun, NCT, Jaehyun, Lucas, Jaemin, Jungwoo, Changmin
[Pann] Handsome Male Idols
6 days ago   15   10,937

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND