Netizens debate what is the hit song of 2020 so far

Netizens are debating what is the hit song of 2020 so far.



On April 25, a post on a popular online community forum sparked debate over the hit song of 2020 so far. The original post is titled, "Undoubtedly the hit song of 2020 so far" and named Zico's "Anysong".

This post soon gained attention and opened the debate among netizens. The majority of netizens seemed to agree with the original poster, however, some are saying the song is force-fed as a hit song. Some comments include: "I personally don't like him but I can't say this song didn't make it.", "It's just one of the successful marketing gimmicks. Stop forcing this song as a hit song.", "Easily song of the year.", "If you say you never heard this song, props to you for following stay-at-home order perfectly. I heard it literally every time when I went outside."

What do you think?