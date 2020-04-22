NCT 127's Jaehyun & Johnny pose in Leonardo DiCaprio inspired 'W Korea' shoot + name their personal heroes

In their recent pictorial with 'W Korea' magazine, NCT 127's Jaehyun and Johnny posed in an artsy, eccentric mood photoshoot inspired by the film 'Romeo and Juliet'. The two NCT 127 members bared their emotional sides in the unique pictorial while dressed in open Hawaiian shirts and casual shorts, much like Leonardo DiCaprio.

Also check what thoughts Jaehyun and Johnny had to share in their interview, below.

Q: In 'Romeo and Juliet' there are two male leads, Romeo and Tybalt. Who do you relate more with?

A: Johnny - "I would be Tybalt trying to become more like Romeo. I'm the type to dive into something right away if I decide on it. But I need to learn to be honest about my feelings of love and also to be sincere in every moment, like Romeo."



Jaehyun - "I would be Romeo, envious of Tybalt for his cutthroat, analytical personality. My emotions tend to rule my actions more than my mind."





Q: If your own story were made into a movie, what song would play during the ending credits?

A: Johnny - "On sunny days like today, I feel so refreshed and soft. If the movie was about me in these kinds of moments, it would be Mac Miller's 'Circles'. But if it's a movie made a long time from now, I'm fine with any song by Coldplay."

Jaehyun - "I've always cherished Chet Baker's 'I Fall In Love Too Easily'. It's a song you end up listening to on repeat, emptying all thoughts in your head. Chet Baker's voice and his trumpet strangely pull my ears in every time."



Q: Who are people in your life who feel like heroes to you?

A: Johnny - "My mom? I'm an only child and a late baby, so I grew up by my mother's side. My mother was someone who sacrificed for her family but also found her own happiness very important. She always tried to find fun in what she did, and I want to take after that... Growing up as a child living in the U.S, our family always went to see the fireworks display on the nation's Independence day, and we also had a tradition where we all went outside to look at the moon if it was particularly big and bright. Thanks to all that, I grew up as a sentimental person."

Jaehyun - "My grandmother. She's almost eighty years old, but she only very recently retired after spending years as a dancer. She always watches my broadcasts and sends me Kakao messages, leaving me lengthy feedback. Sometimes, she gives me advice about positioning the tips of my hands or my neck because she was a dancer herself, but mostly she tells me about what mindset to have in life. I always receive good advice from people around me, but my grandmother's words are the most impactful."



