Kim Woo Seok confirms his solo debut date

Former X1 member Kim Woo Seok has confirmed his solo debut date, according to various reports on April 23.

The idol will be releasing his 1st solo album this coming May 25, joining the tightly-packed comeback and debut lineup artists next month. This marks Kim Woo Seok's debut as a solo artist 5 years after his debut in UP10TION, back in 2015. The idol is currently busy with his debut jacket and MV filming, gearing up for his album release.

Meanwhile, Kim Woo Seok was also recently cast as the male lead of Playlist's new web drama coming in July of this year, 'Twenty-Twenty'.

