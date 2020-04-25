Mystery man in Jooyeon's latest Instagram post revealed

The mystery man in Jooyeon's latest Instagram post was revealed, and some netizens are calling her an 'attention seeker'.

The idol turned actress uploaded a photo of a man on April 23rd, which led netizens to speculate the person in the photo is G-Dragon, who has been implicated in dating rumors with Jooyeon four times.

On April 25, the mystery man's identity was finally revealed. OSEN reported that an acquaintance of the man in the picture has shared, "This photo was posted back in March 2016 on A's Instagram, who runs a men's clothing store online."





Now that the misunderstanding has cleared up, some netizens are referring to her as an attention seeker. Others are defending her. Some comments include: "She 100% knew this would stir controversy. Totally an attention seeker lmao.", "I knew she was that type since she guested on Radio Star", "There is no doubt that she knew what she was doing.", "She already said it was a photo she found. It was y'all who made up the rumor. Stop blaming her."





What do you think?