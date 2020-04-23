Netizens discuss whether the man in Jooyeon's latest Instagram post is G-Dragon

Former After School member Jooyeon's recent Instagram update has made its way to trending news.

The idol turned actress uploaded a photo of a man on April 23rd, leading netizens to speculate who he is. Headlines are speculating that the person in the photo is G-Dragon, who has been implicated in dating rumors with Jooyeon four times.

However, some netizens disagree, saying:





"The shoulders are too wide to be GD."



"There are no tattoos on his hands so it's not GD."

"She wants to show off her man but can't reveal his face."

"Just show us who it is!"

"Maybe she broke up with GD and uploaded it for him to see?"

However, Jooyeon quickly responded to speculations by editing the caption with: "#a picture I found".