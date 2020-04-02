42

7

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Welfare responds to possible punishment for Jaejoong's coronavirus April Fool's prank

AKP STAFF

The Ministry of Health and Welfare responded to a possible punishment for Jaejoong's coronavirus April Fool's prank.

The anti-epidemic headquarters of the Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention previously revealed Jaejoong could face punishment for his prank, and on April 2, senior official Yoon Tae Ho of the Ministry of Health and Welfare commented on the prank, stating, "It appeared the incident was for April Fool's Day. Legal punishment based on the 'Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act' can only occur if one provides false information while an epidemiological investigation is underway or during the treatment process."

He continued, "This case does not pertain to either of these. We'll have to see if a different punishment applies, but a punishment based on the 'Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act' would be difficult. The citizens are currently very sensitive due to COVID-19. Because of this, we must be careful with our words and what we upload on social media."

As previously reported, Jaejoong shocked and angered fans and netizens when he announced he was hospitalized for COVID-19 only to admit it was an April Fool's day prank. Though he made an official apology, he might be facing punishment by the Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). 

  1. Jaejoong
10 8,742 Share 86% Upvoted

4

jeyjin1,212 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

It seems like he’s going to get off with a warning. That’s all he really needs to never pull a stunt like this again and I hope this is enough to deter people from using this as a joke. I feel bad for him but this was a serious mistake to make.

Share

2

nunyabsnss1,433 pts 51 minutes ago 1
51 minutes ago

Honestly, with his show being cancelled and the fact that he's receiving so much negative publicity and criticism from the public, I think he doesn't deserve more punishment. That maybe an unpopular opinion, but this will probably stop his return to the Korean entertainment world for a while, I don't see what other punishment they can give him. Maybe a fine and he should donate even more money to charities?

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

GOT7
GOT7 confirmed to be gearing up for comeback
6 hours ago   22   11,505
GOT7
GOT7 confirmed to be gearing up for comeback
6 hours ago   22   11,505
Suho
Suho asks kids, “Do you know Exo?”
15 hours ago   5   5,302

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND