Ministry of Health and Welfare responds to possible punishment for Jaejoong's coronavirus April Fool's prank

The Ministry of Health and Welfare responded to a possible punishment for Jaejoong's coronavirus April Fool's prank.



The anti-epidemic headquarters of the Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention previously revealed Jaejoong could face punishment for his prank, and on April 2, senior official Yoon Tae Ho of the Ministry of Health and Welfare commented on the prank, stating, "It appeared the incident was for April Fool's Day. Legal punishment based on the 'Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act' can only occur if one provides false information while an epidemiological investigation is underway or during the treatment process."



He continued, "This case does not pertain to either of these. We'll have to see if a different punishment applies, but a punishment based on the 'Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act' would be difficult. The citizens are currently very sensitive due to COVID-19. Because of this, we must be careful with our words and what we upload on social media."



As previously reported, Jaejoong shocked and angered fans and netizens when he announced he was hospitalized for COVID-19 only to admit it was an April Fool's day prank. Though he made an official apology, he might be facing punishment by the Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).