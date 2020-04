April is gearing up for their comeback with 7th mini-album titled 'Da Capo'.



On April 13 at midnight KST, the popular idol group dropped the second set of concept photos for 'Da Capo' featuring members Yena, Rachel and Jinsol. The members are also dressed in black and white, just like Chaekyung, Chaewon, and Naeun.

Meanwhile, the title track is "LALALILALA", and the full release is set for April 22nd at 6 PM KST.

Check out the pictures below! What are your thoughts?