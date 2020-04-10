Lee Min Ho is a tragic king searching for his love in 2nd teaser for 'The King: Eternal Monarch'

SBS's upcoming blockbuster Fri-Sat drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' has released a 2nd teaser, unveiling more details surrounding the story's tragic male lead Lee Gon (played by Lee Min Ho).

According to the 2nd teaser above, the Korean monarchy's current king Lee Gon survived a tragic accident as a child before taking his place on the throne. Then, traveling through a supernatural, dimensional door as an adult, he reveals that he has been looking for someone for 25-years.

Other characters such as Lee Rim (played by Lee Jung Jin), Goo Seo Ryung (played by Jung Eun Chae), Jo Young (played by Woo Do Hwan), and more also appear with varying expressions, still veiled by mystery. Finally, Lee Gon arrives in a dimension where Korea is a republic rather than a monarchy, where he meets detective Jung Tae Eul (played by Kim Go Eun).

Interested to find out more? SBS's 'The King: Eternal Monarch' is set to premiere in just one more week, on April 17 at 10 PM KST! Look forward to a thrilling supernatural romance by scriptwriter Kim Eun Sook!

