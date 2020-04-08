Actress Han So Hwee's friend states that her previous tattoo and smoking photos should not be judged as good or bad

Actress Han So Hwee is under controversy due to her past photos showing off her tattoos and smoking cigarettes, leading to a close friend of hers to speak up to the press.

The friend stated that the photos were from Han So Hwee's modeling days, and noted rising interest in the actress due to her appearance in JTBC drama 'World of the Married'.

The close friend stated: "There are many people who like tattoos and have them, and there are people who dislike them. Because we all have differing opinions, this is not something you should say is right or wrong."

Han So Hwee has caused lots of discussions as netizens remain divided on what to think.

