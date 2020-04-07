Former 'Infinite Challenge' cast member Jung Jun Ha denies he and Park Myung Soo are on bad terms

Jung Jun Ha denied he and Park Myung Soo are on bad terms.



Jung Jun Ha and Park Myung Soo are known as long-time members of the hit variety show 'Infinite Challenge', and recently, there have been reports of the two stars not getting along. On the April 7th episode of 'Yoon Jung Soo and Nam Chang Hee's Mister Radio', DJ Yoon Jung Soo asked, "On 'Infinite Challenge', the Jung Jun Ha-Park Myung Soo dynamic was really fun. Are there any plans for you to work together again?"



Jung Jun Ha seemed slightly bothered that Yoon Jung Soo had never watched his YouTube channel, saying, "You really didn't even watch my YouTube once, have you? Park Myung Soo called me and said he would appear soon."



He continued, "Recently, there have been about 3 reports about Park Myung Soo and I not getting along. There's no trouble between us. I'm not sure why those kinds of headlines pop up."