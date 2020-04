DAY6's Wonpil's has taken on two trending hashtags worldwide on Twitter as fans wish him a happy birthday!

The talented musician and artist is receiving love from his fans who are using the hashtags #HAPPYWONPILDAY and #OurPilDay to congratulate the artist.

Fans have been saying:

For an special person on his birthday. I wish that today & forever, all the angels of heaven will accompany you to take care of you throughout your life and that you remain as you're.

Happy birthday❤️✨



Love,



RM Kang Brian#HappyWonpilDay #OurPilDay pic.twitter.com/V3axAf1xvv — ❦ 𝐜 𝐢 (@yourcutiepiee_) April 27, 2020

Happy birthday, Wonpil!