Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

(G)I-DLE selected as endorsement models for 'Lens-Me' contact lenses

Girl group (G)I-DLE has been newly selected as the endorsement models for 'Lens-Me's 2020 year!

The contact lens company coined (G)I-DLE's spectacular performance on Mnet's 'Queendom' as well as their rise to #1 in girl group brand value rankings recently as the main reasons for why they chose the group to endorse their brand. 

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE will be returning with their 3rd mini album 'I Trust' this April 6. Check out the girls' lovely 'Lens-Me' endorsement photos, above and below!

bartkun5,812 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Why is this rainbow there in last picture?

seksyest-oppa-7 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

Stay safe Queens!

