(G)I-DLE selected as endorsement models for 'Lens-Me' contact lenses

Girl group (G)I-DLE has been newly selected as the endorsement models for 'Lens-Me's 2020 year!

The contact lens company coined (G)I-DLE's spectacular performance on Mnet's 'Queendom' as well as their rise to #1 in girl group brand value rankings recently as the main reasons for why they chose the group to endorse their brand.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE will be returning with their 3rd mini album 'I Trust' this April 6. Check out the girls' lovely 'Lens-Me' endorsement photos, above and below!

