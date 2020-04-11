Jeon So Min gives her thanks for messages of support during hiatus

Jeon So Min thanked everyone for their messages of support during her hiatus.



On April 2, Jeon So Min's label Management I.M announced the actress had been suffering from poor health while filming for 'Running Man', and she was advised to get plenty of rest for fatigue. Her 'Running Man' cast members also showed their support for the star.



On April 11, she took to Instagram to show her thanks, writing:





"Hello. I'm so late to express my gratitude, aren't I?



I received more congratulations than any other birthday I've ever had, so it was an emotional, warm, and grateful day for me. All of the congratulations and sincere emotions everyone has shared with me have reached me safely.



I feel like I should share this message with everyone. I hope we'll be able to see each other soon in good health. I love you unconditionally, everyone."





She also shared the silly video of herself below. Stay tuned for updates on Jeon So MIn!







