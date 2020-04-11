Weki Meki competed for the third time on 'Immortal Song'!



The April 11th episode featured part 2 of the special dedicated to Joo Hyun Mi, and Weki Meki covered the legendary artist's 1988 hit "That Someone in Shinsadong". The girl group expressed, "My mother said that Joo Hyun Mi was the trot idol of her generation... After listening to the song, we found that there was a savory and sweet charm to it."



However, Weki Meki lost the round to Jo Myung Sub, and it was Jo Myung Sub and Jung Soo Yeon who took the final win.



Check out Weki Meki's performance above and their interview below!



