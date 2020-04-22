Former X1 member Jo Seung Youn's label confirms he's preparing for his solo comeback

Former X1 member Jo Seung Youn is gearing up for his solo comeback this summer!

On April 22, a representative from his label Yue Hua Entertainment relayed, "Jo Seung Youn is currently preparing to return with a new release in mid-June. We are still adjusting final dates."

Prior to his debut in X1, Jo Seung Youn debuted as a member of group UNIQ in 2014. He then promoted under the solo artist name WOODZ, releasing singles such as "Pool", "Different", and more.



Do you want to see Jo Seung Youn return as solo artist WOODZ, or do you want to see a different side of him this time around?