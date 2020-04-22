8

6

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Former X1 member Jo Seung Youn's label confirms he's preparing for his solo comeback

Former X1 member Jo Seung Youn is gearing up for his solo comeback this summer!

On April 22, a representative from his label Yue Hua Entertainment relayed, "Jo Seung Youn is currently preparing to return with a new release in mid-June. We are still adjusting final dates." 

Prior to his debut in X1, Jo Seung Youn debuted as a member of group UNIQ in 2014. He then promoted under the solo artist name WOODZ, releasing singles such as "Pool", "Different", and more. 

Do you want to see Jo Seung Youn return as solo artist WOODZ, or do you want to see a different side of him this time around?

zicozelo93 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

YESSS!!! WOODZ!!!

nunyabsnss2,593 pts 57 seconds ago 0
57 seconds ago

I've never listened to X1 or Uniq, but I love his music under WOODZ. Especially different and swimming pool. I'm excited for whatever he puts out.

