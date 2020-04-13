HyunA shows off her healthy and toned abs in new update

Netizens are in awe of HyunA’s healthy physique.

The singer uploaded a new update on April 13th showing her practicing in P Nation’s studios next to her boyfriend and labelmate Dawn. Headlines pointed out her toned ab muscles. Although HyunA is well known for her slim figure, netizens were surprised to see how toned her ab muscles were, saying:

“Wow, she’s skinny but healthy.”

“Oh maybe it’s because she eats healthy and exercises but her body is really toned.”

“She’s a lot more toned than I thought she would be.”

It seems like HyunA is staying healthy and finding ways to be productive during the Coronavirus outbreak. She made her comeback with "Flower Shower" last November and seems to be focusing on new projects.