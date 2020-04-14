2

2

Posted by germainej

Actress Han Ye Seul surprises fans with new, short hairstyle

Han Ye Seul surprised fans with a new, short hairstyle!

On April 14, the actress shared the photos below on Instagram along with the message, "Fresh and lively." As Han Ye Seul was just recently seen sporting long hair below her shoulder, fans were surprised to see her new look. 

In other news, Han Ye Seul has been posting videos on her personal YouTube channel 'Han Ye Seul is'.

What do you think of her new hairstyle? 

상큼하게 발랄하게 🍒

