Actress Shin Eun Soo to join Lee Jae Wook and Go Ara in KBS drama 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol'

Actress Shin Eun Soo has been cast in the upcoming drama 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol'.



On April 30, reports revealed Shin Eun Soo is joining Lee Jae Wook and Go Ara in the new KBS series. 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' is a romantic comedy drama about energetic pianist Gu Ra Ra (played by Go Ara) and part-time worker Sun Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook), who meet at a small rural piano academy.



Shin Eun Soo will be playing the role of Jin Ha Young, a high school senior with a big crush on Sun Woo Joon. The drama is set to air in the second half of the year.



Stay tuned for updates.