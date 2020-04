Park Kyung said he wouldn't be able to accept his girlfriend having male friends.

He was a guest on JTBC's 'The Romance'. During the show, he was asked if he could understand if his girlfriend had male friends, and he said, "It's impossible." He said, "If I meet him, I'd tell him that I heard a lot about him. Afterward, I'd ask my friend not to see him."

Actor Kim Ji Suk, who was also on the show, said the opposite.