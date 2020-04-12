GOT7 reveals tracklist for upcoming release 'DYE'

GOT7 has revealed the tracklist for their upcoming mini-album 'DYE'!



The tracklist was unveiled through their official social media channels at midnight on April 13 KST. According to the tracklist, the CD version of the album will have 10 songs including the group's highly anticipated title track "Not by the Moon", while other versions of the album will have 6 songs including the title track.

Check out the full list of songs below. 'DYE' is set for release on April 20 at 6 PM KST.

