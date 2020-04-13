Former YG creative director says Lisa is this generation's best artist + praises Mark

Former YG creative director SJ "SINXITY" Shin (Seong Jin Shin) stated that BLACKPINK's Lisa and NCT's Mark are this generation's best artists in a lengthy Instagram post made earlier today.

SINXITY, who is now running his own creative brand called AXIS, lavished praise upon Lisa. His post reads as follows:

"Out of all the artists in the entertainment industry, Lisa is this generation's best idol/artist. She is every producer's dream. Talent/skill/charm/effort/personality/morals. Everything is almost at 100 percent. When she was on stage, she turned it into her own solo performance. During her trainee days, no one could critique her monthly evaluations. They only appreciated her performance. Her growth is brave and beautiful, separated from her family at a young age and living in Seoul. When I see Mark or Lisa, I feel many things. To match all your expressions, movements, and lines to the concept is incredible. And even though it's not there time to shine, I can feel their focus. But off stage, although they are different the aura is still the same. Even though she is born with talent, you can also feel her efforts.

Out of all the K-pop artists, Lisa has the most followers. However, many people say that she is still undervalued but I think there are upsides to that. She hasn't even released a solo album yet. It's as if YG won the lottery but still hasn't gone to the bank to cash the check. Just through Lisa alone, I think she makes YG worth 10 trillion KRW (8.2 billion USD).

I think Mark is even more undervalued than Lisa. He's in most of NCT's units and takes on so many concepts that don't fit him. But still, Mark's fandom probably sees that as good luck as well... 'Please increase the production value on Mark by 7 times. SM. Creativity and swag are part of his DNA and instinctual. Even when it's not his part, he captures ever second, comma, millimeter, and frame. Please give him less experimental looks.'





Anyways, Kpop's future depends on these two artists, and I think one day we will be able to see them at the Superbowl stage performing."

What do you think?



