NU'EST to record their very own Mnet comeback show

According to media outlet reports on April 28, boy group NU'EST will be taking part in a recording for their very own Mnet comeback show this afternoon!

As fans know, Mnet's artist-centered comeback show series airs simultaneously on both Mnet and on the digital platform 'M2', allowing fans both in Korea and across the globe to watch their artists' comeback stages for the first time ever, live.

Reports say that NU'EST have prepared a special medley of contents for fans in light of the COVID19 pandemic, as they will have to wait a little longer to meet with fans in person.

NU'EST's Mnet comeback show will air on May 11 at 8 PM KST worldwide, on the same day of their 8th mini album release. Meanwhile, other artists such as BTS, Wanna One, IZ*ONE, and Kang Daniel have previously starred in Mnet's comeback show series.