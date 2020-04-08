Former Hello Venus member Alice signs as an actress with new label Kingsland

Former Hello Venus member Alice has signed on as an actress under Kingsland Company. She'll be promoting with her given name Song Joo Hee from now on, as she prepares for the second leg of her career as an actress.

On April 9, Kingsland revealed, "Actress and musician Song Joo Hee will be working with us starting today as she prepares for her official transition into an actress. We will be providing her our fullest support so that she can show the public a more improved image, so we ask for you love and attention."

Meanwhile, Song Joo Hee debuted as a member of idol group Hello Venus back in 2012, also promoting as an actress in both dramas and musicals. Best of luck to her under her new agency!

