GOT7 reveals gorgeous lyrics teasers ahead of 'DYE / NOT BY THE MOON' comeback

GOT7 has revealed gorgeous and artistic lyrics teaser ahead of the release of their comeback album 'DYE / NOT BY THE MOON'.

The teasers show the song's lyrics written in white lettering on beautiful photos connecting to the upcoming concept. The first teaser for their "Aura" reads: "I follow the sight of you dancing. Where are you going, your aura. I like the way you look at me."

Check out the rest of the images below and stay tuned for more news regarding GOT7's comeback.

"Look at me so I can capture you in my eyes. You near only me, I'm near only you."





"Everything of me comes from you. I will never let you go. Don't let this hand go again. Because there's no meaning without you."



"You dye me with yourself, I dye you with myself."







"I will knock knock on your window. One night's love love serenade. I need you in my life. I want you for my whole life."





"There's only you and me on this dark ocean. We need to beat the obstacles so we won't be split apart."



"Even if you are poison to me, I'll kiss you like fate baby."

