April is making their comeback with 7th mini-album titled 'Da Capo' and their first set of concept photos for the album definitely has fans intrigued.



The members are dressed in black and white with the harness while exuding celestial and dreamy vibes. Their title track is "LALALILALA", and the full release is set for April 22nd at 6 PM KST.

Check out the rest of the pictures below! What do you think?