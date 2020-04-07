T-ara's Eunjung signs with new agency Cabin74

On April 8, a new startup agency named Cabin74 announced that they've signed an exclusive contract with T-ara member/actress Hahm Eunjung.

Cabin74 revealed, "We are happy to announce our new beginning with the multi-talented Hahm Eunjung. As we are both starting anew together, we will do our best to create a good synergy effect alongside each other and grow side by side. We ask for your abundant love and attention toward Hahm Eunjung, planning to greet you with active promotions soon."

Meanwhile, Eunjung debuted as a member of T-ara in 2009. She is currently greeting viewers through SBS's 'Laws of the Jungle'.