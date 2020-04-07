7

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

T-ara's Eunjung signs with new agency Cabin74

On April 8, a new startup agency named Cabin74 announced that they've signed an exclusive contract with T-ara member/actress Hahm Eunjung

Cabin74 revealed, "We are happy to announce our new beginning with the multi-talented Hahm Eunjung. As we are both starting anew together, we will do our best to create a good synergy effect alongside each other and grow side by side. We ask for your abundant love and attention toward Hahm Eunjung, planning to greet you with active promotions soon." 

Meanwhile, Eunjung debuted as a member of T-ara in 2009. She is currently greeting viewers through SBS's 'Laws of the Jungle'.

diadems-1,825 pts 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

Eunjung's appearance on Law of the Jungle brought the show its highest ratings of the year and was #1 for that time slot.


Aleyna_blackjack594 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I hope they will treat her right give her the opportunity to release music and actually support her. As a blackjack I saw too many talented woman getting mistreated from their company. I really hope they will do her talent justice

