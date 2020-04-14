This week's TV schedule changes due to election

Viewers will see a number of TV schedule changes this week due to South Korea's 21st legislative election on April 15.



On April 15, MBC's 'Find Me in Your Memory', 'Radio Star', SBS' 'K-Trot in Town' and 'Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant', Channel A's 'Heart Signal 3', and MBC M's 'Show Champion' will not be airing as usual. 'Find Me in Your Memory' will instead air the next day on April 16, and the episodes scheduled for the 16th will air on the 22nd.



JTBC's 'Give Me a Meal' and MBN's 'Can We Love Again' have been canceled this week as well, while Mnet's 'M! Countdown' will be airing a highlight special rather than a live show.



KBS drama 'Welcome' is airing as usual, and tvN is not making any changes to its regular schedule.