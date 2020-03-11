YoonA positively considering a role in new JTBC drama 'Hush'

Girls' Generation member/actress YoonA is in talks to make her return to the small-screen!

On March 11, one representative from SM Entertainment told media outlets, "It's true that YoonA is positively considering her appearance in JTBC's 'Hush'."

The upcoming drama 'Hush' is based off of a bestselling fiction novel titled 'Silence Alert', surrounding employees who work at a newspaper agency. Previously, veteran actor Hwang Jung Min jumped on board as the drama's male lead, confirming his return to the small-screen for the first time in 8 years. Meanwhile, 'Hush' is expected to air some time in the latter half of 2020.

