Yoo Jae Suk talks about the pressure of studying for TOEIC exam

Yoo Jae Suk talked about the pressure of studying for the TOEIC exam.



The March 5th episode of 'Happy Together' covered the second part of the 'Anyway, One Month' project, which revolved around studying. Yoo Jae Suk and fellow teammate Heo Jung Min were in their third and fourth week of studying for the Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC), and they revealed how the studying had affected them.



The TOEIC instructor told Yoo Jae Suk, "You look more emaciated," and the 'Nation's MC' responded, "My quality of life has really dropped. I'm doing my best to spend time on it, but it's no joke." Heo Jung Min also expressed, "At a certain point, I couldn't understand any more English. I'm overloaded."





Have you been watching Yoo Jae Suk take on the latest 'Anyway, One Month' challenge?