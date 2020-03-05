WINNER's Song Min Ho & Block B's P.O talk about their 12-year friendship

WINNER's Song Min Ho and Block B's P.O talked about their 12-year friendship on Naver NOW's audio show 'MP3'.



On the March 5th episode, Song Min Ho and P.O revealed that people doubted their friendship, speculating they just had a "business relationship." The WINNER member expressed, "Even during the meeting before the show, they doubted our relationship saying, 'Isn't it just a business relationship?'," and P.O responded, "We're becoming more and more business-related."



He continued, "We're close. I bought Song Min Ho a record today." Song Min Ho then revealed, "There are times when he just gives me a gift that makes my heart flutter. I arrived earlier, and he bought me some LPs that he liked."





When listeners asked how often they met up, the two idols revealed they meet about twice a week and call each other at least 3-4 times a week.



Did you know Song Min Ho and P.O were such good friends?