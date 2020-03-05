2

News
Posted by germainej

Comedian Lee Kuk Ju says she got in trouble as a child for eating too much ramen?

Comedian Lee Kuk Ju revealed she got in trouble as a child for eating too much ramen.

On the March 5th episode of MBC's 'Series M - People Who Eat Ramen', Lee Kuk Ju expressed her love for the delicious instant noodles. She shared, "There was a time in elementary school that I got in trouble with my mom by cooking 4 packets of ramen." 

The comedian added, "I have stacks of different kinds of ramen in my pantry. It's like collecting a lot of luxury bags. To me, it means success."

Are you impressed by Lee Kuk Ju's love of ramen?

