ASTRO's Sanha teases bare skin for '1st Look'

ASTRO's Sanha posed for '1st Look'.

He tried out a sexy concept for the first time, and he was shy to start with, but quickly got the hang of it. He pulled off leather outfits and all-black outfits, going for a look that he's never quite tried before.

During the interview, he said, "I liked that I was able to try some daring poses this time around. I want to work out more so I can do various types of photoshoots. In the near future, I want to try an intense photoshoot."

Check out the photoshoot below.

