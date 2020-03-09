4

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

ASTRO's Sanha teases bare skin for '1st Look'

ASTRO's Sanha posed for '1st Look'.

He tried out a sexy concept for the first time, and he was shy to start with, but quickly got the hang of it. He pulled off leather outfits and all-black outfits, going for a look that he's never quite tried before.

During the interview, he said, "I liked that I was able to try some daring poses this time around. I want to work out more so I can do various types of photoshoots. In the near future, I want to try an intense photoshoot."

Check out the photoshoot below.

kookiesecretwife32 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

ooOOh! sanha showing us a bit of the good stuff! i'm tantalized. its still giving angel vibes but also saying 'come hither'

