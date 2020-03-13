Upcoming drama 'How to Buy a Friend' starring Lee Shin Young, Shin Seung Ho, Kim So Hye reveals main poster

Upcoming drama 'How to Buy a Friend' starring Lee Shin Young, Shin Seung Ho, and Kim So Hye has revealed its main poster.



On March 12, KBS revealed the main poster for the new Monday-Tuesday drama featuring the lead actors. 'How to Buy a Friend' tells the story of an ordinary high school student named Park Chan Hong (played by Lee Shin Young) who ends up in a contract friendship with "legendary fist" Heo Don Hyuk (Shin Seung Ho). The series is based on the hit webtoon of the same name.



The main poster features the three characters Park Chan Hong, Heo Don Hyuk, and Um Se Yoon (Kim So Hye) in their school uniforms as they stand under a cloudless, blue sky.



'How to Buy a Friend' is set to air on April 6 KST. Do you plan on watching?



