Former SECRET member Sunhwa signs exclusive contract with KeyEast

Former SECRET member Sunhwa has signed on with KeyEast as an actor.



On March 13, KeyEast announced Sunhwa had signed an exclusive contract with the label, stating, "Since transitioning from singer to actor in 2013, Sunhwa has been working in a sincere manner to establish herself in acting. We'll actively support Sunhwa, so she can expand her colorful charms and wide spectrum of acting."



The label is also home to top actors, such as Joo Ji Hoon, Jung Ryeo Won, Kim Dong Wook, Son Dam Bi, and more.



Stay tuned for updates on Sunhwa.