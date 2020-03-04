4

DONGKIZ's Kyungyoon takes on a mature image in 'Lupin' comeback teasers

Rookie boy group DONGKIZ is gearing up for their first comeback of 2020, with their 2nd digital single "Lupin"!

After announcing their comeback earlier this week, DONGKIZ are now kicking off their individual comeback teaser series with today's member, Kyungyoon. Unlike the rookie boy group's bright, upbeat image from their debut until now, it seems DONGKIZ will be unveiling a more mature side for this digital single. 

Check out Kyungyoon's sleek individual teaser images in two different types of stylish suits below, while you wait for DONGKIZ's full comeback on March 15. 

