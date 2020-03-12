4

Park Na Rae to take part in 'Netflix Is A Joke Fest' in Los Angeles with a standup comedy show in Korean

Comedian Park Na Rae has been invited to the upcoming 'Netflix Is A Joke Fest', taking place from this April 27 through May 3 in Los Angeles, California!

'Netflix Is A Joke Fest' is a standup comedy festival starring top comedy acts such as Jerry Seinfeld, David Letterman, Ali Wong, Ken Jeong, Jamie Foxx, and more. Park Na Rae will be joining this lineup of performers during 'Netflix Is A Joke Fest' with her very own standup show in Korean on April 29 at 7 PM PST, representing Korea's comedy industry.

Previously, Park Na Rae partnered up with 'Netflix' for her very own 'Netflix' original standup show titled 'Glamour Warning', receiving rave response from fans. 

Ooh representing Korea's comedy industry!
I like that, I'm all for it actually 😃

