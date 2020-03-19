47

Posted by megamanx436 pts 2 hours ago

Netizens say these 5 groups summarize the 20-year history of Korean boy groups

Netizens say these 5 groups summarize the 20-year history of Korean boy groups.

H.O.T (Debut 1996 SM)


g.o.d (Debut 1999 JYP)


TVXQ (Debut 2003 SM)

Big Bang (Debut 2006 YG)

BTS (Debut 2013 Big Hit)

original post: theqoo

1. What about EXO?

2. If it’s 5 groups, this is correct. If you put EXO in, who should you exclude? ㅋㅋㅋㅋ BTS is more successful and popular than EXO in the 3rd generation

3. I hate BIGBANG, but I can’t deny their success

4. I used to wonder if there is a boy group better than BIGBANG, but looking at BTS, I’m looking forward to seeing which group will be a big hit in the future

5. I want EXO to replace BIGBANG

6. Because there are 5 groups, there will be no EXO

7. Why aren’t there Shinhwa and EXO?

8. EXO? I’m not a fan of EXO, but when I was in middle and high school, there were a lot of EXO fans around me..

9. BIGBANG is just a criminal group, EXO is much better

10. Whenever I see this, I want to exclude BIGBANG

  1. Big Bang
  2. BTS
  3. g.o.d
  4. H.O.T
  5. TVXQ
1234xyz2,262 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I actually agree with this. Each group has an era and that did alot to what kpop is now.

Netizens can hate BB all they want but they clearly can't deny their effects on the kpop industry.

I do wish Shinhwa was included as well but overall, I agree with the list (excluding the netizens comments)

thealigirl83,570 pts 2 hours ago 3
2 hours ago

i actually agree with this if we're only doing 5 groups total, one per era. also, look at allkpop again, including all the negative BB comments only

